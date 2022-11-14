Authorities looking for missing vulnerable woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Sally Ziegler, 84, is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a peach color shirt and she was carrying a hiking stick. Ziegler was last seen on foot at about 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the 2000 block of South Bar B Place in Tucson Estates, west of Tucson.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911.

