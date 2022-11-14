Advertise
Crash in Marana leaves one dead

At least one person died after a single-vehicle crash near I-10.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a wreck took place near Interstate 10 in Marana on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14.

State troopers said the rollover crash took place on I-10 at milepost 248, south of Cortaro Farms Road, when the vehicle went from I-10 to the frontage road. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

At around 4:30 p.m., an ambulance was spotted leaving the scene.

That section of the frontage road is closed, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

