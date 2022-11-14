Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Angela Bonilla and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A former pastor in Texas was arrested Friday on criminal charges related to child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Austin federal court, 56-year-old David Lloyd Walther is accused of knowingly searching for, downloading, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The criminal complaint alleges that Walther downloaded and made available child pornography using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

KWTX reports Walther was pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock, Texas, at the time.

During a search of Walther’s home and vehicle, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they found two large computer hard drives containing child pornography.

Walther has been charged with distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Walther faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Investigating possible homicide at Wadee Smoke Shop.
Tucson Police investigating possible homicide at smoke shop
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs, Lake race still too close to call
University of Arizona football.
Arizona Wildcats shock No. 9 UCLA in Pasadena
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Sally Ziegler
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman

Latest News

A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
Tucson police investigate crash involving motorcycle at 22nd Street, Wilmot Road
Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus
Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Report: Comedian Jay Leno suffers ‘serious burns’ in Los Angeles car fire
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after...
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting...
Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences