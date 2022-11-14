Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cooler weather sticks around!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, November 14th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A very chilly start to the work week sets the tone for the next 7 days. Temperatures will remain below normal with gusty winds returning Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions look to stay dry.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

