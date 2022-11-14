FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cooler weather sticks around!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A very chilly start to the work week sets the tone for the next 7 days. Temperatures will remain below normal with gusty winds returning Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions look to stay dry.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.