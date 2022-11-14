Lizzo coming to Arizona in 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is taking her show on tour to Arizona in 2023.

The Special 2our is headed to the Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale HERE at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

The tour comes in support of her recently-released album SPECIAL, which includes several tracks that have reached toward the top of the Hot 100 hits.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.