Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Lizzo coming to Arizona in 2023

(Central Bank Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is taking her show on tour to Arizona in 2023.

The Special 2our is headed to the Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale HERE at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

The tour comes in support of her recently-released album SPECIAL, which includes several tracks that have reached toward the top of the Hot 100 hits.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Investigating possible homicide at Wadee Smoke Shop.
Tucson Police investigating possible homicide at smoke shop
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs, Lake race still too close to call
University of Arizona football.
Arizona Wildcats shock No. 9 UCLA in Pasadena
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Sally Ziegler
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman

Latest News

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Report: Comedian Jay Leno suffers ‘serious burns’ in Los Angeles car fire
P!NK’s Summer Carnival Stadium Tour will stop in Phoenix in 2023
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
Luke Combs accepts the award for entertainer of the year during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on...
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored