TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and international pop icon P!NK is coming to Arizona next year.

She will perform at Chase Field in Phoenix on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

More information on the tour can be found HERE .

