Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week.

As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.

Officials say the combination of early ballots dropped on Election Day, the fact these races are very close and more interest in the results are putting an extra spotlight on the time it takes to get the result.

”Arizona in general and Pima County, in particular, have become really the laughingstock of the nation as far as the time it’s taking to quantify the election and tabulate it,” Republican Supervisor for District 4 Steve Christy said. “It’s amazing to me after all the time effort and energy we spent making sure that all the i’s were dotted and t’s were crossed prior to the election to avoid situations like this.”

”I think it went well, there were some occasional hiccups here and there, a printer runs out of paper and things have to hang for a little bit,” Democratic Supervisor for District 2 Dr. Matt Heinz said. “There are duplicative processes, there’s more than one printer at these sites so if one goes down it’s a little slower but there other is still working. There were those kinds of little things on Election Day, but by and large, it went very well.”

Heinz added he is very hopeful that the count will be completed as early as Monday so everyone will finally know who is the next governor of Arizona.

