TPD responds to motorcycle crash on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle on the east side on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14.

Officers say the wreck took place at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road, and caused serious injuries.

The intersection was shut down at 2 p.m., and authorities did not know when it would be reopened.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.