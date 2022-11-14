Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Trump wanted to use IRS to target foes, former chief of staff says

FILE: Then-President Donald Trump is shown with his chief of staff, John Kelly.
FILE: Then-President Donald Trump is shown with his chief of staff, John Kelly.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump’s former White house chief of staff John Kelly says Trump repeatedly told him he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes.

Kelly told the New York Times former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were among the people Trump wanted the IRS to investigate.

The pair, both fierce critics of Trump, were ultimately selected for intensive tax audits.

The Times noted earlier this year that the odds of any one person being selected for the audit are about 1 in 30,600. That raises questions about how two of Trump’s most visible critics were both selected.

Earlier this year, the IRS denied any “politically motivated audits.”

And Kelly told the Times he believes he guided Trump away from seeking out such investigations during his tenure as chief of staff.

Still, earlier this year, the head of the IRS asked a watchdog to investigate the decision to conduct audits on the pair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Investigating possible homicide at Wadee Smoke Shop.
Tucson Police investigating possible homicide at smoke shop
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs, Lake race still too close to call
University of Arizona football.
Arizona Wildcats shock No. 9 UCLA in Pasadena
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Sally Ziegler
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
President Joe Biden sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences
Christopher Clements
Christopher Clements sentenced to life in prison for death of Maribel Gonzalez
FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine
All-Native American Honor Flight
Tohono O’odham Nation veterans honored in southern Arizona’s 1st all-Native American Honor Flight