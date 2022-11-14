Tucson Parade of Lights looking for more floats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Parade of Lights is looking for more floats ahead of its 28th annual event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Community members, businesses, social clubs, arts groups, and families to join the fun by entering their own brightly lit and decorated floats and motor vehicles.

Individuals and musical groups can also share their creativity at the parade by signing up here no later than Nov. 30.

The parade route begins at 17ht Street and Stone Avenue before making its way through downtown to Armory Park. Visitors are encouraged to visit downtown merchants and enjoy dinner while watching the parade.

Staging for the parade will take place along 13th Street, 14th Street, 15th Street and 17th Street from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue.

The best views of the parade can be found at Armory Park, St. Augustine Cathedral and the Tucson Children’s Museum.

Click here for the full parade route.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.