Tucson police investigate crash involving motorcycle at 22nd Street, Wilmot Road

A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and Wilmot Road. Police closed the intersection for the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

