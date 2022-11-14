Tucson police investigate crash involving motorcycle at 22nd Street, Wilmot Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and Wilmot Road. Police closed the intersection for the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

