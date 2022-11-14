Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after they were shot on Tucson’s south side on the night of Nov. 10.

Tucson police said they were called to a home in the West 1600 block of San Ricardo Boulevard, south of West Starr Pass Boulevard, shortly before midnight.

Once they arrived, police said, they saw a black SUV leaving the area and found 41-year-old Tyrone Boney suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the home. Though officers tried to treat Boney’s injuries, he ultimately died at the scene.

While interviewing the people inside the home, authorities learned that a second man had been shot and drove himself, in the black SUV, to Banner UMC’s south campus. The second man, identified as 34-year-old Kevin Lavon Vie, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives who conducted interviews and collected evidence at the scene believe Boney had been living with one of the residents of the home. Both Boney and Vie reportedly went to the home that night to confront the residents before the confrontation became physical, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Both Vie and Boney were struck, and Vie fled in the SUV to the hospital. The resident involved also had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

After searching the home and reviewing evidence, police charged 40-year-old occupant with weapons misconduct. He has since been released from the Pima County Jail.

Detectives plan to present their findings to Pima County prosecutors for further review.

