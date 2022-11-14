WATCH: Christopher Clements to be sentenced for murder of Maribel Gonzalez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted Tucson child killer Christopher Clements was set to be in court Monday, Nov. 14, to be sentenced for the death of Maribel Gonzalez.

The sentencing hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and could last several hours. Clements faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. KOLD will have a camera in the courtroom and will stream the sentencing in the player at the top of this story.

On Sept. 30, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez . Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on Jun 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

He is also facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012. He will face a jury for Isabel’s death starting in February 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT

KOLD has been covering the case for years. In 2021, we released an award-winning podcast called Disappeared in the Desert.

