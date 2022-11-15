Advertise
Baby elephant caught tickling reporter with trunk

A Kenyan reporter is upstaged by a very friendly elephant. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – A baby elephant got more than her 15 minutes of fame by stealing the spotlight from a reporter.

Who isn’t tickled pink when they see baby elephants? But Kenyan reporter Alvin Kaunda experienced that almost literally.

The elephant took action as the reporter tried to shoot a standup for Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Kaunda, who is an intern and reporter for the company, told “Ghetto Radio” he had done 10 takes trying to nail his standup when the elephant’s trunk nailed him.

“I just felt the ticklish trunk but tried to keep my cool,” he said.

The elephant is an orphan named Kindani living at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. A keeper described her as one of the cleverest elephants he’s met.

Kaunda learned an important lesson in working in TV: Animals steal the show, whether it’s a pig, hippo, or an elephant.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

