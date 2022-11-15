ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs projected to win AZ Governor’s race
Kelly beats Masters in Senate race; Fontes tops Finchem to be Secretary of State
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The general election in Arizona is turning out to be one of the closest in history. On Monday, Nov. 14, nearly a week after the election, the Associated Press projected that Katie Hobbs would be Arizona’s next governor.
Hobbs released the following statement:
Several key races have been called by the Associated Press. For an explanation of how the AP does it, go HERE.
But as of 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, other races were still too close to call. The biggest races and most important ballot measures in Arizona are listed below.
To see unofficial results from races and propositions in southern Arizona, go to https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/. You can click on the green “More Elections” button to see results for just Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.
KEY RACES
- Governor: The Associated Press has projected Katie Hobbs (D) to Kari Lake (R).
- U.S. Senate: The Associated Press has projected Mark Kelly (D) to defeat Blake Masters (R).
- Arizona Secretary of State: The Associated Press has projected Adrian Fontes (D) to defeat Mark Finchem (R).
- Arizona Attorney General: As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, Kris Mayes (D) and Abraham Hamadeh (R) each had 50%.
- Superintendent of Public Instruction: As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, Kathy Hoffman (D) and Tom Horne (R) each had 50%.
- U.S. House District 6: The Associated Press has projected Juan Ciscomani (R) to defeat Kirsten Engel (D).
- U.S. House District 7: The Associated Press has projected Raul Grijalva (D) to defeat Luis Pozzolo (R).
Key Propositions
- Prop 128: Legislature can amend or repeal voter-approved initiatives. The proposition failed.
- Prop 129: Citizen initiatives must be single subject. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the proposition was passing 55% to 45%.
- Prop 130: Allows legislature to set property tax exemptions. The proposition passed.
- Prop 131: Creates office of lieutenant governor to run with the governor. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the proposition was passing 55% to 45%.
- Prop 132: Revises approval requirements for ballot initiatives. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the proposition was passing 51% to 49%.
- Prop 209: Limits on healthcare debt. The proposition passed.
- Prop 211: Campaign finance source disclosure requirement. The proposition passed.
- Prop 308: Allows in-state tuition for non-citizens. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the proposition was passing 51% to 49%.
- Prop 309: Requires voter identification for voting. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the yes-no vote was tied 50%.
- Prop 310: Imposes a sales tax to support fire districts. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the proposition was failing 52% to 48%.
