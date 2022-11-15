ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs projected to win AZ Governor’s race

I am honored to have been selected to serve as the next Governor of Arizona. I want to thank the voters for entrusting me with this immense responsibility. It is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I will do everything in my power to make you proud. I want to thank my family, our volunteers, and campaign staff. Without all of your hard work, passion, and sacrifice this night would not be possible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“For the Arizonans who did not vote for me, I will work just as hard for you -because even in this moment of division, I believe there is so much more that connects us. We all want safer streets, a secure border, better schools, lower costs, and water for generations to come. This was not just about an election – it was about moving this state forward and facing the challenges of our generation. It is about giving our kids the safe and prosperous future they deserve, while letting our seniors live out their golden years with dignity. Let’s get to work.