Family wants justice for 3-year-old killed in Avra Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of three-year-old Grayson Kaiser is speaking out after he was hit-and-killed by an alleged drunk driver.

The family said they were heading home from a birthday party.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 22-year-old Tyler Marcum crashed into the family car at the intersection of Puma and Tiro Road on November 6.

“That is not what any grandma or mother should ever see, their little boy hooked up to life support,” said Grayson’s grandma, Jessica Kaiser.

Jessica Kaiser’s son Donovan Kaiser called her. He said Grayson was fighting for his life.

“I could not understand the words he was saying to me,” she said.

Grayson was inside the car with his mom Sidney Richey and five-month-old brother Thomas Duran when they were hit by the alleged drunk driver.

“It was on Grayson’s side. He took the brunt of the impact,” said Grayson’s other grandma, Theresa Petruzzi.

Richey instantly jumped out of the car and broke the window to get Grayson out.

“She was pulling him out to perform CPR,” explained Petruzzi.

Grayson was transported to the hospital.

“His little shoulders were bruised. No one should ever have to go through that,” said Kaiser.

Unfortunately, Grayson’s injuries were too severe, and he passed away.

His family said he always made everyone’s day through his bubbly personality and kindhearted spirit. He even loved to share. Grayson did all that until the end.

Grayson was an organ donor. So far, Grayson has saved three lives.

But the family said Grayson would still be here if the driver did not drink and drive.

“People do make mistakes and we are trying really hard to find forgiveness in our hearts but it’s very hard to process that this young man decided to drive drunk and hit Sidney with two children in the car and then watch this brave young mother pull her baby out of the broken window and try to save him and he fled the scene. We can forgive mistakes, but I don’t know how we can forgive that cowardness,” said Kaiser.

As the family tries to find strength, they hang onto videos, pictures and memories with their sweet little boy. They say the best word to sum up Grayson is happy.

The family is hosting a toy drive in Grayson’s name. The toys will be given to kids who cannot afford them.

Toy Drop off locations include:

The Monica at 40 East Congress St.

JKaiser Workspaces at 40 East Congress St. Suite 10

A Go-Fund-Me page has also been set up to help with funeral costs and buy his mom a new car.

Click here to donate.

