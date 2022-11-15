FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the cold streak continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday we’ll gain a few degrees ahead of a breezy/gusty Wednesday night through Thursday. Wind will come from another upper-level trough that will also drop our temps again by a few degrees. Not looking at dramatic changes, just a few degrees here and there. Overall, looking at a dry week with highs hovering around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

