Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the cold streak continues!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, November 15th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday we’ll gain a few degrees ahead of a breezy/gusty Wednesday night through Thursday. Wind will come from another upper-level trough that will also drop our temps again by a few degrees. Not looking at dramatic changes, just a few degrees here and there. Overall, looking at a dry week with highs hovering around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating possible homicide at smoke shop in Tucson
UPDATE: Suspect detained after deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting at Whetstone business
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs projected to win AZ Governor’s race
Katie Hobbs, left, holds a lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race as of...
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, November 15th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, November 15th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cooler weather sticks around!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022
UA students and scientists are growing heaps of produce in one shipping container
From shipping container to green machine; UA’s Biosphere 2 finds new ways to grow food