I-10 closed near Eloy after crash leaves 2 dead

File photo of DPS vehicle.
File photo of DPS vehicle.(File image courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy.

Initial reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semis and a car. Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 203 through 208, through much of Casa Grande. Authorities have not said when the freeway might reopen.

Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates.

