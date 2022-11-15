Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix

Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both...
Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said.(MCSO/Arizona Humane Society)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of dragging a German shepherd pup leashed to the back of his truck in south Phoenix over the weekend. Court documents say on Saturday, just before noon, witnesses saw 43-year-old Jose Luis Popoca dragging the 1-year-old German shepherd while driving near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said. Finally, Popoca reportedly stopped and parked near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street before walking away, leaving the dog behind.

Court paperwork said when officers arrived, Popoca walked back to his truck and started to take off the dog’s leash attached to the truck’s bed. He was taken into custody. Investigators said Popoca told officers he had “no idea there was a dog in the truck” and claimed he didn’t see anything. He reportedly said he wasn’t told a dog was in his truck. Popoca was booked on one count of animal cruelty.

TRENDING: Katie Hobbs delivers victory speech after projected win in governor’s race

The pup was taken to the Arizona Humane Society and is currently undergoing treatment. Humane society officials say the dog has multiple wounds throughout her body and has already gone through several surgeries to remove dead tissue. The dog has several cuts, especially on her paws and legs. She was also underweight. Right now, there’s no estimated time when the pup will be able to find her forever family as she continues her recovery. The Arizona Humane Society will post an update when she’s available for adoption.

The pup was taken to the Arizona Humane Society and is currently undergoing treatment.
The pup was taken to the Arizona Humane Society and is currently undergoing treatment.(Arizona Humane Society)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was taken into custody Monday night, Nov. 14, after an air and ground search near...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, suspect in deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting in Whetstone
Authorities investigating possible homicide at smoke shop in Tucson
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs projected to win AZ Governor’s race
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Katie Hobbs, left, holds a lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race as of...
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

Latest News

Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police seeking suspect in double homicide on south side
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes
Smoke is visible in Tucson as crews conduct a prescribed burn in the Catalinas.
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains