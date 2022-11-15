Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains

Burning operations began Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Mount Lemmon.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.

All trails will stay open, but trailheads may be inaccessible due to increased fire personnel and vehicles in the area during the burn operations.

Broadcast burns are the last step in large landscape treatment. In these areas, heavy fuel loads have to be reduced while fire is reintroduced as a natural process to retore the ecological balance.

Ultimately, broadcast burns reduce the risk of catastrophic fires that threaten human safety and property.

Shortly before 3 p.m., crews began burning operations on Mount Lemmon.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was taken into custody Monday night, Nov. 14, after an air and ground search near...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, suspect in deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting in Whetstone
Authorities investigating possible homicide at smoke shop in Tucson
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs projected to win AZ Governor’s race
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Katie Hobbs, left, holds a lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race as of...
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

Latest News

Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine, AP source says
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA ready for Wednesday’s moon rocket launch attempt
Controlled burns on Mount Lemmon
WATCH: Controlled burns on Mount Lemmon
Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances surrounding how or where...
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; Lizette Martinez found in good health