Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.

All trails will stay open, but trailheads may be inaccessible due to increased fire personnel and vehicles in the area during the burn operations.

Broadcast burns are the last step in large landscape treatment. In these areas, heavy fuel loads have to be reduced while fire is reintroduced as a natural process to retore the ecological balance.

Ultimately, broadcast burns reduce the risk of catastrophic fires that threaten human safety and property.

Shortly before 3 p.m., crews began burning operations on Mount Lemmon.

