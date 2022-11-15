UPDATE: Suspect detained after deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting at Whetstone business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies have taken a suspect into custody afterwhat they called an “unprovoked” shooting that took place in Whetstone on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14.

Authorities say they were called around 5:15 p.m. to Desert RV, located on Redwing Lane, in response to reports of a shooting.

According to deputies, the suspect came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the owners to fire back.

The suspect show two employees before he fled into the desert. One is dead, while the other has been seriously injured.

Authorities said they’ve identified the suspect, a military veteran, but had not publicly named him as of 10 p.m. He was described as a 37-year-old white man, last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

At around 9 p.m., hundreds of law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies were seen on Redwing Lane.

Per authorities, the man had come into Desert RV two times earlier that day, but hadn’t acted out of the ordinary. No one had recognized him, they said.

An active lockdown was put in place for four miles around the area and Highway 90 leading to Sierra Vista was also shut down as deputies searched for the suspect. Those restrictions have since been lifted

Anyone who has information on the shooting is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.