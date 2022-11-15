Advertise
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot

A man died after a crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
A man died after a crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after a serious crash on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14.

Police said Tuesday, that 61-year-old Todd Aldinger died after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Aldinger was driving a 2020 Ford Transit Connect that collided with a 2009 Ford Expedition at the intersection of South Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Detectives said the Transit Connect was northbound on Wilmot attempting to turn left onto 22nd when it was struck by the southbound Expedition.

Officers determined that the driver of the Expedition was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision. Detectives are still investigating to determine if speed was a factor in the collision, but say failure to yield while making a left turn is believed to be the major contributing factor.

No citations or charges have been issued.

It was originally reported that this crash involved a motorcycle, but police on Tuesday clarified that only the two Fords were involved.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Woman hit by TPD patrol car