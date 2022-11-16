Advertise
80-year-old man dies days after struck by vehicle

The man was in a marked crosswalk, but detectives do not know if he entered on a “walk” or...
The man was in a marked crosswalk, but detectives do not know if he entered on a “walk” or “don’t walk” signal.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say an 80-year-old man died about a week after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection of North First Avenue and East Limberlost Drive.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The crash happened a little before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8. Police were notified of the man’s passing on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Police say the man was crossing Limberlost from the northeast corner of the intersection and was struck by a westbound 2003 Chevrolet Suburban that was turning right onto northbound First Avenue.

The man was in a marked crosswalk, but detectives do not know if he entered on a “walk” or “don’t walk” signal.

Police determined that the driver of the suburban was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Police continue to investigate and no charges or citations have been issued.

This pedestrian death is the 38th in Tucson in 2022, compared with 22 on this date last year.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

