Community comes together after deadly shooting in Whetstone

WHETSTONE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday, a gunman fired shots at employees at Desert RV in the town of Whetstone, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition.

Investigators have been working around the clock gathering evidence and trying to find a motive. The Cochise County Sheriff’s office said the suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Bruce Alvin Hansberry of Sierra Vista.

Folks said Whetstone might be a small town, but they have a big heart. They watch out for each other and have each other’s back. The deadly shooting has shaken them up and they still cannot believe what they saw just 24 hours ago.

“My daughter was outside riding her bike with the dog right in this area. When the shots started happening,” explained Fabian McMillan.

He and his daughter live right down the road from Desert RV. She ran into the house and told her dad what happened, Monday night.

“I came back outside and when I was going back inside the house, I heard multiple shots, and it sounded like it was being aimed at me. I’m over there and I heard the whistle of bullets so I figured, ‘Oh man they might be shooting at us!’” he said.

McMillan said this community bands together, especially during a crisis.

“I saw the car race down that way, so I got in my truck, and I was going to go after it,” he said.

The police stopped him and said it was too dangerous.

“And that is when all the police started showing up. It seemed like the whole state of cops showed up,” explained McMillan.

Clinton Voss said he always stops into Desert RV to talk with the guys. Monday, he is laying down flowers to honor 47-year-old Robert Lizarraga, who sold him his RV.

“So, I didn’t really know him well, but I knew him well enough where everybody who was working was always like a best friend,” said Voss.

Both men said the police response was unbelievable, in a good way.

“Sheriff Mark Dannels came down here last night and the amount of law enforcement that was here to help find this guy. It is just amazing how our community comes together and protects each other. It’s just beautiful,” said Voss.

The owner of Desert RV, Jeff Rose said the community has been so loving during this tragic time. He is so thankful to everyone for their support.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim and his family. Click here to donate.

The investigation is still very active.

