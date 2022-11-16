Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, November 16th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Breezy wind returns Wednesday into Thursday. Daytime highs will dip to the upper 60s then bounce back to the low 70s through early next week. Overall, temperatures will stay steady around 3 to 6 degrees below average for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The suspect was taken into custody Monday night, Nov. 14, after an air and ground search near...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, suspect in deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting in Whetstone
A man died after a crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot
Smoke is visible in Tucson as crews conduct a prescribed burn in the Catalinas.
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
DPS confirms two people have died in the early morning crash on I-10 near Eloy.
I-10 reopens near Eloy after crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, November 16th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, November 16th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keeping our cool!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022