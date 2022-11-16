FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Breezy wind returns Wednesday into Thursday. Daytime highs will dip to the upper 60s then bounce back to the low 70s through early next week. Overall, temperatures will stay steady around 3 to 6 degrees below average for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

