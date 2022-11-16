Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

I-10 east closed because of fiery crash near Picacho Peak

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed because of a crash near Picacho Peak early on Wednesday,...
Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed because of a crash near Picacho Peak early on Wednesday, Nov. 16.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Picacho Peak, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the truck ended up on its side and was completely engulfed in fire. There was no word on any possible injuries.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 222, near Red Rock. Traffic is being taken off at Picacho Peak Road.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The suspect was taken into custody Monday night, Nov. 14, after an air and ground search near...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, suspect in deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting in Whetstone
A man died after a crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot
Smoke is visible in Tucson as crews conduct a prescribed burn in the Catalinas.
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
DPS confirms two people have died in the early morning crash on I-10 near Eloy.
I-10 reopens near Eloy after crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

DPS confirms two people have died in the early morning crash on I-10 near Eloy.
I-10 reopens near Eloy after crash that left 2 dead
A man died after a crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot
At least one person died after a single-vehicle crash near I-10.
Crash in Marana leaves one dead
Sun Tran adjusts routes for the Dusk Music Festival in downtown Tucson on Nov. 11 and 12.
Sun Tran announces route changes for Dusk Music Festival