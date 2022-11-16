I-10 east closed because of fiery crash near Picacho Peak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Picacho Peak, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the truck ended up on its side and was completely engulfed in fire. There was no word on any possible injuries.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 222, near Red Rock. Traffic is being taken off at Picacho Peak Road.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.