KOLD hosting free seminars for business owners, marketing directors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD will host three free seminars to help local business owners and marketing directors use the right tools to generate game-changing results.

The “Money Ball Marketing” seminars will be 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event will be held in the Sky Box Lounge of the Arizona Sands Club (565 Cherry Avenue ), which is on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.

Three-time Emmy winner Germain Kirk will lead the seminars.

Business owners and marketing directors will learn how to advertise smarter and compete with larger competitors at a fraction of the cost.

If you would like to participate, you must RSVP by Monday, Nov. 28. To secure your spot, go to www.KOLD-reservation.com

