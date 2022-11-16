Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

KOLD hosting free seminars for business owners, marketing directors

KOLD will host three free seminars to help local business owners and marketing directors use the right tools to generate game-changing results.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD will host three free seminars to help local business owners and marketing directors use the right tools to generate game-changing results.

The “Money Ball Marketing” seminars will be 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event will be held in the Sky Box Lounge of the Arizona Sands Club (565 Cherry Avenue), which is on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.

Three-time Emmy winner Germain Kirk will lead the seminars.

Business owners and marketing directors will learn how to advertise smarter and compete with larger competitors at a fraction of the cost.

If you would like to participate, you must RSVP by Monday, Nov. 28. To secure your spot, go to www.KOLD-reservation.com

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The suspect was taken into custody Monday night, Nov. 14, after an air and ground search near...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, suspect in deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting in Whetstone
Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed because of a crash near Red Rock, Arizona, early on...
UPDATE: I-10 east partially reopens after fiery crash near Red Rock
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
A man died after a crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot

Latest News

KOLD hosting free seminars for business owners, marketing directors
KOLD hosting free seminars for business owners, marketing directors
UA students and scientists are growing heaps of produce in one shipping container
From shipping container to green machine; UA’s Biosphere 2 finds new ways to grow food
The fate of Prop. 308 is still too close to call.
‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend
Local businesses say "Thank You" with freebies.
Deals, discounts and freebies for Veterans Day