Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Section of I-10 closed after semi rolls, catches fire south of Eloy

A fiery crash involving at least one semi shut down part of I-10 south of Eloy Wednesday morning.
A fiery crash involving at least one semi shut down part of I-10 south of Eloy Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed following a crash involving a semi south of Eloy in Pinal County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at milepost 222 in the area of Picacho Peak State Park. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the accident involves a semi that’s on its side and on fire. Troopers have not been able to find anyone who has been injured.

TRENDING: Phoenix officer hit by DUI suspect at scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian

Eastbound I-10 will remain closed during the investigation and drivers are being diverted at Picacho Peak Road. Check back for updates.

This is the second serious crash in the same area within the last 24 hours. Early Tuesday, two people were killed in a collision involving two semis and a car in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Eloy. Tap/click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The suspect was taken into custody Monday night, Nov. 14, after an air and ground search near...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, suspect in deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting in Whetstone
A man died after a crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot
Smoke is visible in Tucson as crews conduct a prescribed burn in the Catalinas.
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
DPS confirms two people have died in the early morning crash on I-10 near Eloy.
I-10 reopens near Eloy after crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

Construction on the 22nd Street bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and Aviation Parkway is...
Public meetings on tap for 22nd Street bridge revitalization project
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Much of Twitter's...
Elon Musk to remaining Twitter staff: Go ‘hardcore’ or leave
Info session for 22nd Street bridge project
Info session for 22nd Street bridge project
Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed because of a crash near Red Rock, Arizona, early on...
I-10 east closed at Picacho Peak because of fiery crash near Red Rock