Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dies in apparent self-strangulation at Pima County jail

Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after he allegedly strangled himself inside the Pima County jail on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers were performing rounds shortly before 8 p.m. when they found an inmate who had tied a pair of socks to the toilet seat and his neck, causing his own strangulation within his cell.

Though corrections officers started performing emergency life-saving measures on the man, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Authorities say they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Hugh Gillespie Burford He had been booked into the jail on drug charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The suspect was taken into custody Monday night, Nov. 14, after an air and ground search near...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, suspect in deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting in Whetstone
Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed because of a crash near Red Rock, Arizona, early on...
UPDATE: I-10 east partially reopens after fiery crash near Red Rock
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
A man died after a crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot

Latest News

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Police: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home Wednesday
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
Yamiche Alcindor
University of Arizona journalism school to honor Yamiche Alcindor
A woman was hit by a Tucson Police Department patrol vehicle near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Police identify woman who died after being struck by TPD patrol car