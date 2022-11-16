Man dies in apparent self-strangulation at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after he allegedly strangled himself inside the Pima County jail on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers were performing rounds shortly before 8 p.m. when they found an inmate who had tied a pair of socks to the toilet seat and his neck, causing his own strangulation within his cell.

Though corrections officers started performing emergency life-saving measures on the man, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Authorities say they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Hugh Gillespie Burford He had been booked into the jail on drug charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

