Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home during hazardous materials situation

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix neighborhood.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people have been found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials.

Police, firefighters and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police and firefighters located victims inside the home, but say first responders have not entered over safety concerns. Area homes were also evacuated as a precaution, but officials have not released other details about the situation or what materials are involved.

Video from the scene shows multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story and Arizona’s Family has multiple crews at the scene. Check back for updates.

