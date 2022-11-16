Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 42-year-old Nathen Joel Ramonett died at the scene.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Craycroft, near East 24th Street. Police say Ramonett was crossing Craycroft midblock when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Police are focusing the investigation on leaving the scene of a fatal collision. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

This pedestrian death is the 39th in Tucson in 2022, compared with 23 on the same date last year.

