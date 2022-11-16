Police seeking suspect in double homicide on south side
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Officers said they were called around 10 a.m. to a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue for a report of a homicide.
When officers arrived, they found the bodies two women with gunshot wounds inside the business. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 42-year-old Sawsan Toma and 31-year-old Yvette Gutierrez.
As of Tuesday, no suspects were in custody and homicide detectives were working to determine a motive.
Anyone who has information on the deaths of Toma and Gutierrez is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.
