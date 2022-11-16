Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police seeking suspect in double homicide on south side

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Officers said they were called around 10 a.m. to a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue for a report of a homicide.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies two women with gunshot wounds inside the business. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 42-year-old Sawsan Toma and 31-year-old Yvette Gutierrez.

As of Tuesday, no suspects were in custody and homicide detectives were working to determine a motive.

Anyone who has information on the deaths of Toma and Gutierrez is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was taken into custody Monday night, Nov. 14, after an air and ground search near...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, suspect in deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting in Whetstone
Authorities investigating possible homicide at smoke shop in Tucson
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs projected to win AZ Governor’s race
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Katie Hobbs, left, holds a lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race as of...
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

Latest News

Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both...
Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes
Smoke is visible in Tucson as crews conduct a prescribed burn in the Catalinas.
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains