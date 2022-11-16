Advertise
Public meetings on tap for 22nd Street bridge revitalization project

Info session for 22nd Street bridge project
By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A major road project in Tucson is one step closer to starting as one of the main roads connecting people to I-10 is nearing construction.

The bridge at East 22nd Street and Aviation Parkway is a safety concern with weight and lane restrictions.

Tucson transportation officials are working to make sure the bridge can sustain traffic in the area.

Right now there’s a 15-ton weight limit, so if an emergency crew is over that limit they have to go the long way around.

The 2-year project will begin in the spring of 2023.

Funding comes from $25 million in federal grant money from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.

The new bridge will be strong enough to hold heavier traffic and will be wider, going from two to three lanes in each direction with dedicated routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

City officials will hold several public meetings to answer questions and get input about this project before construction starts.

”We really encourage the traveling public, anyone that lives around here, the community to attend one of these meetings,” said Erica Frazelle, Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility public information officer. “There are four opportunities. We have a virtual option if you’re not able to attend in person and three in-person meetings with this information.”

The first meeting is happening virtually Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m., followed by an in-person meeting on Thursday. There will be two more in-person meetings in December.

For more information and where the meetings are being held you can click here.

