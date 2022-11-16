University of Arizona journalism school to honor Yamiche Alcindor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Journalist Yamiche Alcindor will receive the 2022 Zenger Award for Press Freedom from the University of Arizona School of Journalism for her reporting on politics and civil rights.

Alcindor, who is the Washington correspondent for NBC News and host of “Washington Week” for PBS, will be honored Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Tucson Marriott University Park.

The Zenger Award, given by the UA journalism program since 1954, honors those who fight for freedom of the press and the people’s right to know. The last two recipients were the Committee to Protect Journalists and Christiane Amanpour of CNN.

“Her extensive reporting on the impact of policies on diverse communities is so impressive,” said Professor Jessica Retis, director of the UA School of Journalism. “Her efforts in investigating issues at the intersection of race and politics exemplify the essence of the Zenger Award.”

Alcindor worked at The New York Times, USA Today and Newsday before joining PBS “NewsHour” to cover the White House. She now covers the Biden administration for NBC News and moderates “Washington Week,” a Peabody Award-winning weekly news analysis series that broadcasts live each Friday on PBS stations nationwide.

Alcindor is the recipient of multiple awards for her work, including the 2020 Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage from the White House Correspondents’ Association and the 2020 Gwen Ifill Award from the International Women’s Media Foundation. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and was named the organization’s 2020 Journalist of the Year.

Alcindor was born in Miami to Haitian parents. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English, government and African American studies from Georgetown University. In 2015, she received a master’s degree in broadcast news and documentary filmmaking from New York University.

