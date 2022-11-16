UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing two first-degree murder charges after a shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Officers said they were called around 10 a.m. to a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue for a report of a homicide.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies two women with gunshot wounds inside the business. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 42-year-old Sawsan Toma and 31-year-old Yvette Gutierrez.

On Tuesday, officers identified Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim, 43, as a suspect and arrested him that evening near South Second Avenue and East 18th Street.

Ahmed-Ibrahim was booked into the Pima County jail, where re remained Wednesday, with bond set at $2 million.

