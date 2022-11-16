Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side

Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting...
Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sawsan Toma and Yvette Gutierrez in Tucson on Sunday, Nov. 13.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing two first-degree murder charges after a shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Officers said they were called around 10 a.m. to a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue for a report of a homicide.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies two women with gunshot wounds inside the business. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 42-year-old Sawsan Toma and 31-year-old Yvette Gutierrez.

On Tuesday, officers identified Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim, 43, as a suspect and arrested him that evening near South Second Avenue and East 18th Street.

Ahmed-Ibrahim was booked into the Pima County jail, where re remained Wednesday, with bond set at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The suspect was taken into custody Monday night, Nov. 14, after an air and ground search near...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, suspect in deadly, ‘unprovoked’ shooting in Whetstone
Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed because of a crash near Red Rock, Arizona, early on...
UPDATE: I-10 east partially reopens after fiery crash near Red Rock
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
A man died after a crash at 22nd Street and Wilmot Road Monday, Nov. 14.
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot

Latest News

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
Man dies in apparent self-strangulation at Pima County jail
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
Yamiche Alcindor
University of Arizona journalism school to honor Yamiche Alcindor