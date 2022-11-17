Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona hires new CEO

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona announced a new Chief Executive Officer.

“My goal is not to come in and change obviously anything, really. It’s to learn, to continue to strengthen what we have built and support the staff and listen to my staff, really make sure that we’re listening to the needs of the community.”

That’s what Elene Dwyre said when asked about her plans taking on a new position. She has accepted the role of Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, replacing Peg Harmon who is retiring after 45 years of service.

CCS is a group of people “dedicated to embracing the needs of people from many backgrounds and walks of life.”

During her career, Dwyre has implemented and overseen mental health operations, therapeutic foster care, and residential and home-based services across multiple states.

“How do you really impact the lives of children that are living in residential treatment from a very young age and then bringing them services that can help really solidify that family environment when those children do go back home? So a lot of that kind of work, especially in the last 12-15 years, that’s really been my passion and what I’ve been focusing on in addition to school,” says Dwyre.

But Dwyre is coming at a time when CCS is seeing record numbers of asylum seekers passing through southern Arizona, and those numbers are expected to increase.

With Dwyre being born in Peru, she hopes to use her background to make a positive impact.

“One of the really neat things that struck me when I saw this position become available is that they were looking for a CEO that was bilingual, that spoke Spanish and I said ‘you know, that’s really something that you don’t normally see especially for a CEO’ and I love that idea and if there’s something I can do to continue to expand and strengthen services and use my culture and my native language, that will be amazing.”

Dwyre says she already feels incredibly supported by the CCS team and looks forward to her first day on February 1st.

