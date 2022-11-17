Road closures for 2022 El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022 El Tour de Tucson will take place throughout the community on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Drivers may experience lengthy traffic delays associated with this event, so please plan accordingly. Sun Tran service will also be affected. Sun Tran route detours are listed HERE.

The following travel restrictions and road closures will be in place beginning as early as 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Downtown – On Friday, beginning at 6 a.m., Cushing Street from Stone Avenue to El Paso Avenue will be closed to motorists.

On Saturday, beginning at 6 a.m., Sixth Avenue from 22nd Street to Broadway will be closed to motorists. Expect additional side street closures in the downtown area.

2022 El Tour de Tucson Road Closures (subject to change)

ROUTE CLOSES AT 4 P.M. FOR ALL ROUTES. ALL RIDERS MUST ABIDE BY THE RULES OF THE ROAD AFTER 4 P.M.

WB and EB Cushing (Stone to El Paso): Friday 6:00 am to Saturday 8:00 pm

SB and WB Main (Cushing to 18th Street): 7:00 am to 11:00 am

WB and SB 18th Street (Stone to Kroeger): 7:00 am to 11:00 am

WB and SB 19th Street (Kroeger to Verdugo Park): 7:00 am to 11:00 am

WB and EB 15th Street (Stone to Fourth Ave): 4:00 am to 11:00 am

NB and SB Fourth Ave (15th Street to Broadway): 4:00 am to 11:00 am

NB and SB Sixth Ave (Stone to 15th Ave): 4:00 am to 11:00 am

NB and SB Sixth Ave (22nd Street to Stone Ave): 4:00 am to 8:00 pm

Nb and SB Stone Ave (Sixth Ave and 18th Street to 14th Ave): 4:00 am to 12:00 pm

EB Aviation Parkway and some intersections (Broadway – Golf Links): 7:00 am – 11:00 am

WB Valencia (Benson Hwy to Alvernon Way): 10:29 am – 2:10 pm

SB Houghton (Mary Ann Cleveland Way to Sahuarita Rd): 8:25 am – 11:15 am

WB & EB Continental (between CPAC and Duval Mine Rd): 9:30 am – 1:10 pm

NB Mission (Duval Mine Rd to Helmet Peak Rd): 9:30 am – 1:55 pm

I-10 and I-19 ON RAMP and OFF RAMP CLOSURES AND RELATED INFORMATION

EB SR 210 (Aviation Pkwy.) will be closed from 7:00 am to 11:00 am.

I-10 EB and WB Frontage Roads will be flagged at 18th Street from 7:00 am to 11:00 am.

I-10 and Valencia TI from 10 am to 3 pm: The I-10 EB Off-Ramp will be closed; The I-10 WB Ramps will be open with flagger(s) to control traffic; The I-10 EB On-Ramp will be open.

I-10 and Sixth Ave. TI from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: The I-10 EB Off-Ramp will be closed; The I-10 EB On-Ramp and WB Off-Ramp will be open with flagger(s) to control traffic; The I-10 WB On-Ramp will be open.

I-10 and Houghton TI from 8:00 am to 11:30 am: The I-10 EB Off-Ramp will be closed; The I-10 WB Off-Ramp will be open with left turns restricted (as SB Houghton Road will be closed from Mary Ann Cleveland Way to Sahuarita Road); The I-10 EB and WB On-Ramps from SB Houghton Road will be closed (as SB Houghton Road will be closed from Mary Ann Cleveland Way to Sahuarita Road); NB Houghton Road will be closed between the I-10 EB and WB Ramps (NB Houghton Road traffic will be detoured on EB I-10 to the Wentworth Road TI and back to the Houghton Road TI via WB I-10); The I-10 WB On-Ramp from NB Houghton Road will be closed (as NB Houghton Road will be closed between the I-10 EB and WB Ramps); The I-10 EB On-Ramp from NB Houghton Road will be open (and all NB Houghton Traffic will be diverted onto it as described above)

I-10 and Wentworth / Colossal Cave TI from 8:00 am to 11:30 am: All Ramps will be open. At the EB Ramps, there will be flagger(s) to control traffic.

I-19 and Continental TI from 9:00 am to 1:30 p.m.: The I-19 NB and SB Off-Ramps will be closed; The I-19 NB On-Ramp will be open with flagger(s) to control traffic; The I-19 SB On-Ramp will be open; The I-19 East Side and West Side Frontage Roads will be open with flaggers to control traffic. Left Turns from the West Side Frontage Road onto WB Continental Road will be restricted.

I-19 and Sahuarita TI from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm: All Ramps will be open with flagger(s) to control traffic.

These closures are anticipated to be removed as the last rider passes through the closure. All other closures should be cleared by 5 p.m.