Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.

Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting...
UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side
A woman was hit by a Tucson Police Department patrol vehicle near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Police identify woman who died after being struck by TPD patrol car
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home

Latest News

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
3 US Customs agents shot, wounded off coast of Puerto Rico
Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting...
UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side
According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate
FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history