FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Goldilocks would approve!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Not too hot, not too cold... just right! At least some of us feel that way about the weather right now. High temperatures have leveled off near 70 degrees, keeping most of southern Arizona a few degrees below average though the weekend. The only hiccup would be the breezy to gusty winds which strengthen Wednesday night through Thursday and then return again on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

