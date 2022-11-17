Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Quiet week of weather continues

Five day forecast
Five day forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a breezy start to Thursday, winds have relaxed for the afternoon with highs running a few degrees below normal. Clouds will increase overnight with skies gradually becoming sunny throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will continue to run near or below normal through at least early next week, meaning highs in the 60s and 70s for Tucson. The weekend is looking like a great one, outside of gusty winds returning Sunday.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 70°.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting...
UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side
A woman was hit by a Tucson Police Department patrol vehicle near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Police identify woman who died after being struck by TPD patrol car
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Police identify family of 5 found dead in Phoenix home after apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, November 17th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Goldilocks would approve!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, November 17th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, November 17th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Goldilocks-approved forecast!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2022