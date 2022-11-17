Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man killed after being struck by semi, other vehicles on I-10 in west Phoenix

A man was killed after being hit by a semi and other vehicles on I-10 early Thursday.
A man was killed after being hit by a semi and other vehicles on I-10 early Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a semi and other vehicles while walking on Interstate 10 overnight in west Phoenix.

Shortly before 2 a.m., several drivers called 911 about a pedestrian who had walked from 83rd Avenue onto the eastbound lanes of I-10. While DPS troopers were en route, they say the man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING: 2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home

The driver of the semi that struck the man stopped and spoke with troopers. That driver says other vehicles possibly hit the man as well, but had left before troopers arrived.

The eastbound on-ramp from 83rd Ave. and two lanes of the interstate were closed following the incident, but have since reopened.

DPS is investigating. The man’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting...
UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side
A woman was hit by a Tucson Police Department patrol vehicle near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Police identify woman who died after being struck by TPD patrol car
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home

Latest News

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority
Organizations come together to help during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Organizations helping those in need during hunger and homelessness awareness week
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks recalled for engine fire risk