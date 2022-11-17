Organizations helping those in need during hunger and homelessness awareness week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizations are pushing to raise awareness about food and housing insecurity in our community as more people are finding themselves needing help.

The city of Tucson says there 2,227 homeless people on the streets, but organizations like Gospel Rescue Mission say the actual number is likely much higher, between 2,000 and 4,000.

Officials say as the cost of living keeps going up, organizations are trying to help people meet their basic needs.

During the worst of the pandemic, people were staying away from shelters around the country and more people than ever were living on the streets.

But now those numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels with shelters at about 70% full.

Here in Tucson, Gospel Rescue Mission leaders say that while Nov. 12-20 is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, they have to treat every day as such.

Right now, preparations are underway for one of their bigger events of the year.

“The day before Thanksgiving we are addressing those hunger needs, we are having our 34th annual Thanksgiving Blessing To Go event where we plan to serve 3,000 meals to the community for those who find themselves in need,” Gospel Rescue Mission CEO Lisa Chastain said.

That event on Nov. 23 will have more than just food as there will also be resources for those in need.

Officials also say it will be a festival type of environment where they try to make it fun for kids who are also living in homelessness.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.