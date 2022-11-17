Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?

This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?

It’s up to Oro Valley residents to decide what becomes of the property.

During a community workshop today, residents looked at the current property map, asked questions and offered suggestions for proposed improvements and desired amenities.

Many residents say they want to see the place kept “as natural as possible.” This open space provides a place where Oro Valley residents and visitors can walk, bike, and even sightsee. Some suggested adding a separate bike trail or a coffee shop.

Those ideas will all be gathered and given to consultants.

But whatever the new additions or changes might be, Oro Valley believes it’s going to be a place for everyone to enjoy.

Residents who want their voices to be heard can come to another community workshop, slated for 5:30 p.. to 7 p.m. in the Oro Valley Council Chambers.

