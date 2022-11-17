Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima Community College board chair resigns unexpectedly

Search is now on to fill the open seat
KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A search is now on for a new Pima Community College Board member.

Board chair Catherine Ripley unexpectedly announced she’s resigning to take care of her elderly mother.

Her term runs through 2026.

This means there will be three new board members around the start of the year.

Demion Clinco lost in his bid for re-election and Meredith Hay decided not to run again.

So what happens now?

Arizona law requires the Pima County School Superintendent to appoint her successor, who will have to run in the next election in 2024 for the remainder of her two years left.

Dustin Williams says an application phase will launch this week and go for 30 days.

“We are as neutral as possible. What we’re looking for, most importantly, is somebody that really cares about students. Students are definitely first. Next is faculty, staff, community of the organization and what really is their driving passion for what they’re doing. And then I’ve been recently invited to some study sessions talking about future ideas for the college and kind of the direction for workforce investment and path to different careers and colleges,” he said.

Williams’ selection is critical because PCC has been under scrutiny after the accreditation agency, The Higher Learning Commission, recently determined monitoring is needed to address board and leadership effectiveness, plus faculty concerns.

He said the expectation is that an appointment will be made prior to the January 11, 2023 Pima Community College Governing Board meeting.

Applications must be in by Dec. 15, at 5 pm. The application packet can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting...
UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side
A woman was hit by a Tucson Police Department patrol vehicle near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Police identify woman who died after being struck by TPD patrol car
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Police identify family of 5 found dead in Phoenix home after murder-suicide

Latest News

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Police identify family of 5 found dead in Phoenix home after murder-suicide
New CEO appointed at CCS
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona hires new CEO
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day