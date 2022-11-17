Pima Community College board chair resigns unexpectedly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A search is now on for a new Pima Community College Board member.

Board chair Catherine Ripley unexpectedly announced she’s resigning to take care of her elderly mother.

Her term runs through 2026.

This means there will be three new board members around the start of the year.

Demion Clinco lost in his bid for re-election and Meredith Hay decided not to run again.

So what happens now?

Arizona law requires the Pima County School Superintendent to appoint her successor, who will have to run in the next election in 2024 for the remainder of her two years left.

Dustin Williams says an application phase will launch this week and go for 30 days.

“We are as neutral as possible. What we’re looking for, most importantly, is somebody that really cares about students. Students are definitely first. Next is faculty, staff, community of the organization and what really is their driving passion for what they’re doing. And then I’ve been recently invited to some study sessions talking about future ideas for the college and kind of the direction for workforce investment and path to different careers and colleges,” he said.

Williams’ selection is critical because PCC has been under scrutiny after the accreditation agency, The Higher Learning Commission, recently determined monitoring is needed to address board and leadership effectiveness, plus faculty concerns.

He said the expectation is that an appointment will be made prior to the January 11, 2023 Pima Community College Governing Board meeting.

Applications must be in by Dec. 15, at 5 pm. The application packet can be found h ere .

