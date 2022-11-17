Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high school in Pinal County is on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired nearby on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies confirmed they were called to San Manuel High School in response to reports that shots were fired.

According to the San Manuel Fire Department, the school was placed on lockdown.

Authorities said no one had been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

