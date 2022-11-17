Advertise
Sen. Sinema: Finding common ground is tough, but necessary

Sen. Sinema on finding common ground
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she’s proud to be one of the main negotiators behind the Respect for Marriage Act, a bipartisan bill that would codify same-sex marriage rights. The legislation cleared its first hurdle in the Senate Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a vote of 62-37. That’s enough to start debate and eventually vote on the bill.

The legislation comes after comments from Justice Clarence Thomas of the Supreme Court. When justices overturned Roe v. Wade, Thomas’ opinion said the high court should reconsider the opinion on same-sex marriage.

The bill up for debate requires states to recognize same-sex marriages from another state. It also strengthens religious protections on the issue. Sinema says the negotiations to make both sides happy is a tough, but necessary job.

“You’re going to hear a lot of noise and a lot of people who don’t like this way of working,” she said. “The results speak for themselves and tens of thousands of Arizona families will go to sleep tonight feeling more secure that they can take care of their kids and plan for their futures together.”

This is not the senator’s first successful attempt to pass something with bipartisan support. The infrastructure plan she helped create has the president’s signature on it. Sinema also helped craft the first major piece of bipartisan gun control legislation in decades.

“The reality is we as Americans have much more in common than we do different,” she said. “My approach as my time in the United States Senate has shown, is to bring people together, bridge whatever differences we have and find that common ground.”

