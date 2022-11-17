Advertise
Shooting suspect was “trying to get the devil out” of victims, Yavapai County deputies say

Johnson was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted homicide, two counts...
Johnson was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted homicide, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of disorderly conduct.(YCSO)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is facing charges after shooting his neighbor and shooting at his wife, telling Yavapai County deputies he was “getting the devil out” of them. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cordes Lakes.

Deputies say the 43-year-old neighbor called 911, saying 31-year-old Joshua Johnson shot her. She said she went to Johnson’s house to tell him his dog was loose. That’s when Johnson shot her in the neck, investigators said. She was able to get away and hide behind a truck, thanks to the help of some other neighbors. Deputies arrived, and she was flown to the hospital.

TRENDING: 2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home

After Johnson shot the woman, he went inside his house and shot at his wife, YCSO said. Deputies say she tried to get away with their 18-month-old baby, but Johnson barricaded them inside the house. SWAT teams then surrounded the home. A 911 dispatcher finally convinced Johnson to leave the house and surrender to the police. He was then taken into custody. Deputies didn’t say if Johnson’s wife had injuries from the shooting.

Johnson admitted to shooting at both women, saying he was “getting the devil out of both victims,” detectives said. He was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted homicide, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of disorderly conduct.

