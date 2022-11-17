Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Tucson’s most beloved holiday traditions is coming back this year, but locals won’t have as many options to take part in the celebration.

The Winterhaven Festival of Lights will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day between. Dec. 10 and Dec. 26. However, there will be no drive-thru dates this year.

The Winterhaven neighborhood is inviting the community to walk through the displays or reserve a spot on a hayride, party bike or trolley.

The festival is free to the public, but donations of food or money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are encouraged.

The food bank’s most needed items include:

Peanut butter

Oatmeal

Cereal

Granola bars

Canned tomato products

Canned tuna and chicken

Canned soup

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Rice and pasta

Shelf stable milk

