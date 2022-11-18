FIRST ALERT FORECAST: B-e-a-utiful weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a breezy start to Thursday, winds have relaxed for the afternoon with highs running a few degrees below normal. Clouds will increase overnight with skies gradually becoming sunny throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will continue to run near or below normal through at least early next week, meaning highs in the 60s and 70s for Tucson. The weekend is looking like a great one, outside of gusty winds returning Sunday.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 70°.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.