Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: B-e-a-utiful weekend ahead!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, November 18th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a breezy start to Thursday, winds have relaxed for the afternoon with highs running a few degrees below normal. Clouds will increase overnight with skies gradually becoming sunny throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will continue to run near or below normal through at least early next week, meaning highs in the 60s and 70s for Tucson. The weekend is looking like a great one, outside of gusty winds returning Sunday.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 70°.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots
Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
A wildfire covered an estimated 75 acres.
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
Friends say Marla struggled with infertility and was overjoyed bringing her three babies into...
Wife wanted to end marriage before husband killed her, kids at Phoenix home, friends say
Police blocked off the intersection of Eight Street and Second Avenue after a fight left one...
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, November 18th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, November 18th
Thursday, November 17th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Quiet week of weather continues
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, November 17th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Goldilocks would approve!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, November 17th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, November 17th