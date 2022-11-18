Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Friends throw a ‘head-shaving’ party for friend with alopecia

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Seventh grade can be a challenging time for kids at a new school, and this was especially true for one teen in Minnesota.

Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn’t sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Thatcher just wanted to fit in. So friends and family took it upon themselves to show Thatcher that he already fits in by throwing a head-shaving party and we think that’s Something Good! Check out the video for more!

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community, let us know here! Don’t forget your photos and video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots
Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
A wildfire covered an estimated 75 acres.
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
Police blocked off the intersection of Eight Street and Second Avenue after a fight left one...
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers

Latest News

Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Organizations come together to help during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Organizations helping those in need during hunger and homelessness awareness week
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Community comes together after deadly shooting in Whetstone
Community comes together after deadly shooting in Whetstone